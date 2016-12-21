Navigation

5 Things You Didn’t Know About Bobbi Brown

Wednesday, December 21, 2016
It’s the end of an era.

Photo via LDN Fashion

Queen of the ‘natural look’, Bobbi Brown will be stepping down from her namesake brand by the end of 2016.

According to WWD, Brown saw the company’s 25th anniversary as time to start fresh. “That made me realize it was time to start a new chapter and move on to new ventures,” she said in a statement.

25 years ago, Brown changed the face of makeup with just ten lipsticks launched at Bergdorf Goodman. Hence, filling a void  in the market for natural makeup and redefining ‘pretty’.

 “The secret to beauty is simple—be who you are.” – Bobbi Brown

Thanks to her, we learnt how to embrace our own skin and not hide the features that make our face unique, living by the brand’s ethos.

We’ve picked out some of her game-changing beauty items.

bobbi-1

LONG-WEAR GEL EYELINER

bobbi-2

CREAMY CONCEALER KIT

bobbi-3

SHIMMER BLUSH

bobbi-5

SHIMMER BRICK COMPACT – BRONZE

