5 Steps to Achieve Natural Beauty

Friday, September 1, 2017 10:10 AM by

AN IDEAL SOLUTION

Get the best of the best with Peter Thomas Roth’s picks as an effective solution for smoother and brighter skin. When you are up against stress, you constantly make certain facial movements – this and other external factors contribute to the formation of deep-set lines. As for acne, you won’t see it coming, but once you feel a small red bump on your skin, things can get messy. Just like taking medicine to get better when you’re sick, follow this regimen to be a step closer to smooth, clean, silky-soft, revitalized, plump and youthful skin.

Use these 5 pick by Peter Thomas Roth just for you to end your search for a solution to smoother and more youthful skin:

ROSE STEM CELL BIO-REPAIR CLEANSING GEL

With the help of state-of-the-art technology, five rose plant stem cells are blended with four rose extracts and glycolic acid to improve your skin’s appearance.

The five rose plant stem cells.

  • Desert rose – it will help improve your skin’s appearance
  • Damas and Pale rose – it will help improve your aging skin
  • White rose – it is suitable for normal to dry, mature, sensitive or devitalised skin as this humectant aids your skin to achieve a more hydrated appearance

The four rose extracts

  • Rosa Damascena – distilled from the damask rose, it is the most expensive and rare essential oil containing many properties of the rose in concentrated form
  • Rosa Canina – rich in Vitamin A and Vitamin C
  • Rose Water – helps provide weightless hydration to revive tired skin with a light, beautiful, and natural fragrance
  • Rose Hip Seed – helps hydrate and balance the look of skin.

Sunburn Alert: This product contains an alpha hydroxy acid (AHA) that may increase your skin’s sensitivity to the sun and particularly the possibility of sunburn. Use a sunscreen, wear protective clothing and limit sun exposure while using this product and for a week afterwards.

UN-WRINKLE TURBO™ LINE SMOOTHING TONING LOTION

This line-smoothing, toning lotion helps reduce the appearance of the most stubborn deep wrinkles and expression lines. Helps remove surface impurities while helping to treat, refresh and soften skin for other beauty treatments. The Hyaluronic Acid helps hydrate skin while the Vitamins C and E provide anti-oxidant benefits. The result is a beautifully balanced complexion for optimal skin care performance. Oil and alcohol-free. You get a powerful and aging benefits from the time of Cleopatra, 24K GOld known to help firm, lift, brighten and calm the appearance of your skin resulting in an opulent glow.

CAMU CAMU POWER CX30 BRIGHTENING SERUM

The Camu Camu Berry is a potent superfruit from the Amazon. Combined with the intensive moisturizers and Vitamins A & E, this highly concentrated Vitamin C from the Camu Camu Berry helps brighten, firm and improve the appearance of uneven skin tone while helping to smooth the look of fine lines and wrinkles.

 

The key ingredient:

  • Camu Camu Berry – it provides 30 times more vitamin C per ounce than an average orange.
  • Vitamin C – it helps to firm and brighten the uneven skin tone while helping to smooth fine lines and wrinkles.
  • Vitamin E – it will help provide anti-oxidant benefits.
ROSE STEM CELL PRECIOUS CREAM

The key ingredients that will leave your skin looking radiant, renewed, revitalised and youthful:

  • 12 Rose Bouquet – a special blend of six rose stem cells and six rose extracts that each help improve the appearance of skin.
  • Triple Moisture Complex & Ceramides – it will deeply moisturize your skin for 24 hours to help continuously soothe and hydrate the look of skin

 

24K GOLD MASK

In this elegant and luxurious mask you slather on, it will give you a whole new look and feel.

The key ingredients:

  • 24K Gold – known  for its powerful anti-aging benefits, this helps firm, lift, brighten and calm your skin while providing an eye-catching glow.
  • Colloidal Gold – also known as the “Activated Gold,” which will help lift and firm your skin.
  • Caffeine – it will help tone and condition the appearance of your skin.
  • Peridot – an ancient green gemstone rich in magnesium.
  • Glycerin & Hyaluronic Acid – humectants that helps soothe and hydrate your skin. Hyaluronic Acid improves your hydration by attracting and retaining up to 1,000 times its weight in water from moisture in the air.

 

