We’re letting you in on a secret to healthy and glowing skin, because it’s too good to keep to ourselves: The History of Whoo has combined modern science and the traditional herbal medicines that were only used for the queen, in the past, to give you Jinyulhyang. The essential ingredient to this secret formula for youthful skin is red ginseng – it functions nine times more similarly to female hormones than ordinary ginseng, and specifically improves redness, elasticity, dryness, and freckles.