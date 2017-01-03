5 Beauty Trends We Predict Will Be Big This Year!

New year, new beauty trends! Here’s what we predict that will be big in 2017.

Coral

Orange, coral, burnt orange, neon orange; anything orange is or already making waves starting this month. Multiple celebrities and YouTubers are already embracing the change with Spring season approaching and big brands across the globe is going (or already did) launch orange inspired eyeshadows, blushes and lipsticks.



A huge beauty global brand, Too Faced just launched their Sweet Peach collection that consist of an eyeshadow palette, highlighting palette, lip glosses, and blush with all of them as true to the collection’s name – are scented with peach.



A photo posted by Too Faced Cosmetics (@toofaced) on Dec 2, 2016 at 2:16pm PST

The collection just dropped online at their website on last December 14th but everything was sold out almost instantly that they just manage to restock for the second time just recently.

The queen of online cosmetics, Kylie Cosmetics, will also be releasing a peach palette named the Royal Peach palette that will be available on January 12th on their website.

Royal Peach Palette #ComingSoon A photo posted by Kylie Cosmetics (@kyliecosmetics) on Dec 31, 2016 at 12:36am PST

This may be the biggest Spring palette of the season.