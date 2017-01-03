Navigation

How To Her World Kitchen Awards 2017 Her World Beauty Awards 2016
5 Easy Ways To Lose 3kg5 Easy Ways To Lose 3kgRecipe : 10 Min Choc Molten Lava CakeRecipe : 10 Min Choc Molten Lava Cake10 Festive Beauty Gifts Under RM5010 Festive Beauty Gifts Under RM50There is actual wine in these lipsticksThere is actual wine in these lipsticksWhy you should drink tea!Why you should drink tea!

5 Beauty Trends We Predict Will Be Big This Year!

Tuesday, January 3, 2017 10:10 AM by
Prev1 of 5

New year, new beauty trends! Here’s what we predict that will be big in 2017.

  1. Coral

0b24470af2f4fa1fa58f105e664d82e1 Orange, coral, burnt orange, neon orange; anything orange is or already making waves starting this month. Multiple celebrities and YouTubers are already embracing the change with Spring season approaching and big brands across the globe is going (or already did) launch orange inspired eyeshadows, blushes and lipsticks.

A huge beauty global brand, Too Faced just launched their Sweet Peach collection that consist of an eyeshadow palette, highlighting palette, lip glosses, and blush with all of them as true to the collection’s name – are scented with peach.

The collection just dropped online at their website on last December 14th but everything was sold out almost instantly that they just manage to restock for the second time just recently.

The queen of online cosmetics, Kylie Cosmetics, will also be releasing a peach palette named the Royal Peach palette that will be available on January 12th on their website.

Royal Peach Palette #ComingSoon

A photo posted by Kylie Cosmetics (@kyliecosmetics) on

This may be the biggest Spring palette of the season.

Prev1 of 5

, , , , , ,

Related Stories
body_detoxifying

Treat Yourself to Healthier Skin

saff

The IT Serum For 2017

shutterstock_234862423

How sugar affects your skin?