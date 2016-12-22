Navigation

10 Festive Beauty Gifts Under RM50

Thursday, December 22, 2016

Gifts don’t always have to be expensive! As Christmas is just days away and being on a tight budget doesn’t mean you need to miss out on Christmas and all the giving! (Pssst…You can also get them for yourself to celebrate the New Year!)

Don’t limit yourself with just Christmas sets though. You can always purchase individual lipsticks, eye shadow pots, blusher, sheet mask, body lotion – really ANYTHING! And just wrap them up nicely, put in a card with your warm wishes and you’re set without breaking the budget.

Read where you can have delicious Christmas Dinner here.

Here are our top picks on beauty Christmas gifts that are RM50 and below.

 

innisfree Christmas Real Color Nail Set, RM36

Melvita L’Or Bio Soap, RM33

Sephora The Delicate Palette, RM45

innisfree Jeju Perfumed Hand Cream Christmas Gift Set, RM45

Sephora Small Pouch with 2x50ml Cotton Flower creamy body wash and moisturizing body lotion and body loofah, RM50

This Works Sleep Spell, RM51 (Not under RM50 but just an extra ringgit that you can should consider for its adorable ‘cracker’ packaging! You don’t need to wrap it with wrapping paper with this)

Sephora Bubble Bath Shower Gel, RM45

Claire Organics Anti-Acne Facial Scrub, RM38

The Body Shop Reggie Bath Sponge, RM35

Playboy Queen of Game EDT, RM42.90

Gift cards! Almost every store out there sell gift cards that may have or not minimum cash upload requirement that can be sort out easily within your budget. RM10, RM20, RM30 or RM50, you decide!

