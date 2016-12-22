10 Festive Beauty Gifts Under RM50

Gifts don’t always have to be expensive! As Christmas is just days away and being on a tight budget doesn’t mean you need to miss out on Christmas and all the giving! (Pssst…You can also get them for yourself to celebrate the New Year!)

Don’t limit yourself with just Christmas sets though. You can always purchase individual lipsticks, eye shadow pots, blusher, sheet mask, body lotion – really ANYTHING! And just wrap them up nicely, put in a card with your warm wishes and you’re set without breaking the budget.

Read where you can have delicious Christmas Dinner here.

Here are our top picks on beauty Christmas gifts that are RM50 and below.