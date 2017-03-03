Navigation

Her World Beauty Awards 2017 – Vote Now!

Friday, March 3, 2017 1:01 PM by

It’s the most ‘beauty-ful’ time of the year!

Time to get clicking and vote for your favourite beauty products. Click on the banner below to start.

Stay tuned to our July issue of Her World Malaysia to see if your chosen brand or product wins the title.

5 Ways to Repurpose Expired Beauty Products

Don’t throw them out just yet!

Do I Really Need A Toner? Like Seriously?

Applying toner can bring more joy to your skin than you think.

Pin-Up Hairstyles For Humid Weather

Beat the heat and turn up the chic with these pulled-back hairstyles!

