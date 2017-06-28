Navigation

HWBA 17: Peter Thomas Roth Blue Marine Algae Mask

JUDGES’ CHOICE:

RECHARGE AND REFRESH

Treat your skin to this hydrating gel mask after a long day. The secret is blue marine algae, an ingredient that’s extremely soothing and nourishing. To further repair the skin, rich tea from Jeju Island in Korea nurtures skin that is damaged by environmental assault, while antarcticine, a type of glycoprotein, helps your skin retain water no matter the climate. With these three powerful ingredients, you’ll soon have line-free, smooth, plump, and radiant skin.

Water Drench Hyaluronic Cloud Cream Hydrating Moisturizer, RM286

Water Drench Hyaluronic Cloud Serum, RM357

