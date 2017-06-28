Navigation

HWBA 17: Neutrogena® Hydro Boost™ Water Gel

READERS’ CHOICE:

MOISTURE AND REINFORCEMENT

Neutrogena® Hydro Boost™ Water Gel, RM63.70

 

Your skin barrier is easily affected by environmental aggressors such as the climate, pollution, and prolonged exposure to air-conditioning, leaving the skin weak, dry and dull. To repair the barrier and replenish your skin’s moisture, Neutrogena® Hydro Boost™ Water Gel contains Moisture Sensor Complex technology, which identifies and improves your skin’s condition. It detects dryness through the skin’s dry cellular structure and instantly hydrates, besides repairing the skin barrier whenever and wherever it’s necessary, so you can have bright, radiant and hydrated skin all day long.

Hydro Boost™ Night Concentrate, RM74.70

