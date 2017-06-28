Navigation

HWBA 17: Mary Kay MelaCEP Plus+™ Luminous System Ultimate Serum

Wednesday, June 28, 2017

JUDGES’ CHOICE:

SKIN LUMINOSITY

Mary Kay MelaCEP Plus+™ Luminous System Ultimate Serum, RM350

Achieve another level of skin clarity by looking beyond brightness to include translucency, purity, even-looking tone, and hydration. The Ultimate Serum does it all with its blend of edelweiss extract, algae extract, and vegetable amino acids that target melanin, the main cause of dark spots. Another key ingredient is hexylresorcinol, key in speeding up glutathione production to help your skin fight against the appearance of melanin.

Pair it with:

MelaCEP Plus+™ Luminous System Ultimate Cream, RM180

